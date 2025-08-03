New entity replace/upgrade system

* It is now possible to place a new entity over an existing one in order to upgrade/downgrade it.

* Placing a storage over an existing one can replace its type (e.g. loose to liquid), tier or orientation (rotation, flip).

* A small storage (T1/2) can now be replaced with a large one (T3/4).

* Simplified product refunds system, old products that are not used in the new tier are simply returned without any conversion.

* The Upgrade tool now supports an option for downgrade and for quick-replace using unity.

* When mass-placing entities (blueprint or copy/paste):

- identical entity replacement is no longer reported as error,

- valid replacements are highlighted purple,

- indirect replacements are highlighted orange (e.g. moving of an entity by a few tiles),

- it is required to hold Shift to confirm replacement or ignore collisions, and

- it is possible to upgrade/downgrade transports when placing them over existing ones.

* It is now possible to place a blueprint as deconstruction-only that marks matching entities for deconstruction without building anything.



Additional new features and improvements

* Added a new tool for placing text decals by typing the text.

* Added tool for re-coloring of existing decals.

* Added an option to confine the cursor to the window.

* Added support for surfaces in cut/copy/paste tools and in blueprints.

* Added toggles to allow copy/cut-pasting of any combination of entities, surfaces, and decals.

* Added toggles to allow placing blueprints without entities, surfaces, or decals.

* Added priorities for train stations within a group.

* Added an option for the Ore sorter to auto-assign products to sort, enabled by default for newly placed sorters.

* Unity tool now shows products needed for quick-delivery.

* Unity tools can now selectively ignore buildings or surfaces, and surfaces are ignored by default.

* Train car statistics such as power or fuel tank capacity are now shown when hovering a car in the train designer.

* Clicking on refuel failed notification now cycles through affected vehicles.

* Last used transport is now persisted in addition to the selected tier in the toolbar.

* Increased the maximum number of mixed materials in vehicles from 3 to 8.

* Rocket assemblies and launch pads now adhere to logistics zone rules. Additionally, rocket assemblies can now specify the target zone for rockets.



Performance

* Improved rendering performance, leading up to 15% more FPS in large factories.

- Improved conveyor/pipe rendering which is now ~5x faster.

- Optimized models of settlements for 2-5x speedup.

* Improved simulation performance by up to 9%, lowering CPU load in large factories.

- Conveyors/pipes simulation is 30% faster.

- Conveyors/pipe connectors simulation is 60% faster.



Modding

* Increased maximum number of products from 255 to 65k.

* Research costs data type was changed from fix32 to int64.



Fixes

* Fixed holes appearing in designated surfaces after game load.

* Fixed camera height not properly updating when loading save camera positions via keyboard shortcuts.

* Fixed incorrect research cost cap affecting late-game research making it too easy.

* Fixed auto-save notification that failed to disappear in some cases.

* Fixed corrupted paste history when placement was not successful.

* Fixed an issue where product departure condition on train line config was not forgotten on change.

* Fixed depart condition "full of specific product" not working properly in rare cases.

* Fixed train not updating in time after asteroid drop.

* Fixed memory leak causing memory consumption growth on game reloads.

* Fixed level crossing position in toolbar flickering when changing tier.

* Fixed radioactive waste storage flickering when fuel passes through it by adding a placeholder text.

* Fixed that clicking on the toolbox button while placing a lift would raise the whole lift instead of growing it.

* Fixed the train inspector sometimes initiating scrolling when hovering the remove filter button.

* Fixed conveyor belts and pipes disappearing in rare cases.

* Fixed unrepairable shipyard when its ocean area is blocked.

* Fixed yaw angle of rendered products.