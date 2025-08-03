Greetings Fellow cultivators. I'm still monitoring everyone's feedback intently. Here is another batch of bug fixes and changes based on feedback.
Changes
- Fixed a small problem with rolling enhanced materials from lootboxes.
- Fixed a problem with finding artifacts sometimes not unlocking anything.
- Soul locking artifacts now save, so you don't have to make sure they are selected before each reincarnation.
- Should no longer be locked and enabled after reincarnation
- Tribulation window should now update after reincarnation
- Soul forging should now give correct xp during offline forging
- Fixed Changing physique not updating physique icon in adventure panel
- XP pills now have double base Xp value and higher scaling for tiers, will listen to more feedback regarding it.
- Fixed a problem where afk cultivating wasn't working.
- Fixed some bugs with unarmed combat attack speed bonus.
- There is now a buff icon for stacking attackspeed.
- Adjusted modifiers for defeating tribulations for soul power, is now 20% 60% 100% and 150% base rate.
- Buffed droprate for spirit saplings
- Fixed mining soul activity. Now you need to select a node and press start mining, to not interrupt any other main activity. Will likely add some more clarity to what is selected in the near future.
- Added information for spirit tree effect in stat page
