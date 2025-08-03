 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 1 Marvel Rivals Titan Quest II Battlefield™ 2042 Battlefield 4™ Battlefield™ 6
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
3 August 2025 Build 19459513 Edited 3 August 2025 – 08:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Greetings Fellow cultivators. I'm still monitoring everyone's feedback intently. Here is another batch of bug fixes and changes based on feedback.

Changes

  • Fixed a small problem with rolling enhanced materials from lootboxes.

  • Fixed a problem with finding artifacts sometimes not unlocking anything.

  • Soul locking artifacts now save, so you don't have to make sure they are selected before each reincarnation.

  • Should no longer be locked and enabled after reincarnation

  • Tribulation window should now update after reincarnation

  • Soul forging should now give correct xp during offline forging

  • Fixed Changing physique not updating physique icon in adventure panel

  • XP pills now have double base Xp value and higher scaling for tiers, will listen to more feedback regarding it.

  • Fixed a problem where afk cultivating wasn't working.

  • Fixed some bugs with unarmed combat attack speed bonus.

  • There is now a buff icon for stacking attackspeed.

  • Adjusted modifiers for defeating tribulations for soul power, is now 20% 60% 100% and 150% base rate.

  • Buffed droprate for spirit saplings

  • Fixed mining soul activity. Now you need to select a node and press start mining, to not interrupt any other main activity. Will likely add some more clarity to what is selected in the near future.

  • Added information for spirit tree effect in stat page


Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3697241
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link