3 August 2025 Build 19459495
Update notes via Steam Community
-I think Achievement bug is fixed, can someone please inform me about this bug on discord, If it is not fixed I will work on it again.
-New Game Pop Up
-Optimization
-Discord Link is added in to game
-Localization mistakes Fixed (Again please inform me about localization mistakes on discord or in community)

