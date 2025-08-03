Hello everyone!

This update is one of the biggest evolutions in LiveCap history. We've massively improved both accuracy and speed at the same time!



Remember those moments when keyboard typing sounds were mistaken for voice? Or when it missed the beginning of your speech? And that frustration when subtitles took forever to appear even after you spoke...remember?



Well, we fixed it all. 😎

✨ New Features





🧠 Ultra-High Accuracy - False detections plummeted from 67% to under 5%!

We completely rebuilt LiveCap's voice detection method. Instead of simply looking for silence, it now uses actual Voice Activity Detection - advanced AI technology that can distinguish your voice from everything else.

The result? False detections dropped from 67% to less than 5%. That's not a typo. It really got that much better.

Powered-up Japanese Recognition 🇯🇵

We switched the default Japanese engine to NVIDIA's latest model. Faster, more accurate, just better all around. It's that simple.

Noise? What noise? 🔇

We added a real-time noise gate that filters out background noise before it reaches speech recognition. Mechanical keyboards and air conditioner sounds won't bother you anymore.

More Languages, More Fun 🌍

New: MistralAI Voxtral - Supports 8 languages!

New: NVIDIA Parakeet Japanese Edition - The best experience for our Japanese users

See While You Speak 👀

While speaking, transcription updates in real-time every 2 seconds. No more waiting until you finish talking!

Wait time? What's that? ⚡

Implemented a new silence detection system that completes transcription the moment you stop speaking. No more waiting after "umm..." 40% faster processing achieved.





Smart Skip Function 🧠

Automatically skips long silent sections, intelligently removes short noises. Efficiently processes only what's needed, zero wasted time.



1-hour video in 1 minute!? 🚀

With our newly developed FileVADProcessor, even long videos are processed at super speed. 1-hour stream archive? Done before you finish making coffee. Really 190x faster.

(1 minute might be theoretical though...)

Process up to 4 at once 🤹

Now you can process multiple video files in parallel. Got 10 stream archives? Process them all at once. Uses your CPU to the fullest.

Even waiting is fun... 🎨

LiveCap now displays a beautiful splash screen during startup. No more wondering if it's loading - you can see exactly what's happening!

🔧 Improvements

\[Common] Whisper and CUDA made up 🤝

Whisper stopped complaining about CUDA. Finally grew up.

\[Common] Documentation became readable 📚

Now fully browser-based and actually readable. The previous one was...well, let's forget about it.

\[Stream] Windows device issue, finally solved 🎉

Fixed the mystery phenomenon where the same microphone appeared 5 times. Really, Windows...what were you doing?

\[Stream] VRChat streamers' dreams come true 🌏

You can now display the original text along with translations!

Japanese audio → English subtitles + Japanese original text displayed simultaneously in VRChat. Perfect for multilingual streaming and language learning streams.

\[File] That mysterious crash, finally defeated 💪

Completely fixed the LLVM error that occurred in some environments. LiveCap won't suddenly disappear anymore. It wasn't a poltergeist after all.

\[File] Long recordings are now safe 🎙️

ReazonSpeech no longer breaks with long audio. Stream archive transcription is now worry-free.

\[Stream] Actually remembers settings now 🧠

Audio device selection is now actually remembered. No more reselecting every time.

\[Stream] Smooth switching between OBS and VRChat ↔️

Switching from VRChat to OBS subtitles now works without restart. Safe to switch during streaming.

\[Stream] Fixed translation display bug 🌐

Translation labels now display correctly. No more garbled text.

\[Common] Major performance improvements 📈

\[Common] Optimized memory usage - No more memory hogging

\[Common] Improved CPU efficiency - Now kinder to your CPU

\[File] Large files run smoothly - Heavy files feel light

\[Stream] Translation flickering eliminated - Easy on the eyes

\[Common] Instant engine switching - Zero wait time

\[Common] More intuitive settings screen - You won't get lost

💭 Final thoughts...

Remember when I said LiveCap was good? With this update, both accuracy and speed are really good.

Thanks to the VAD State Machine (new voice detection system) and FileVADProcessor (ultra-fast file processing engine), LiveCap is like magic. Try talking, typing on your keyboard, then talking again. See how it tells the difference. And try processing a 1-hour video. It'll be done in 19 seconds.

This is our masterpiece. 🎉

---

Ready to experience the new LiveCap? Update now and let us know what you think!! We're waiting for your reviews and messages on Discord!

P.S. - The in-app documentation accessible from the help menu is still being updated and may contain some outdated information. We're working hard on it! If something seems off, trust the app's actual behavior over the documentation. 📚

P.P.S. - File mode parallel processing performance varies depending on your PC's CPU cores, but it'll definitely be faster on any PC! 💨