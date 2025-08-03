Patch Notes v1.1.18
🔧General Improvements
- Increased the movement speed of the character significantly when in the hub.
- A dungeon can now be immediately reentered from the Game Over screen.
- In the title menu, it is now possible to decrease the difficulty without losing game progress. But the difficulty cannot be increased afterwards. It is still possible to select a different difficulty when resetting the game.
🌍 Gameplay Changes
- Increased the base movement speed of the character inside the dungeons slightly.
- Gold is now spawned more frequently during a run, but the amount of gold when finishing a level has been decreased.
- Gold values have been increased on the higher tiers.
Changed files in this update