 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 1 Marvel Rivals Titan Quest II Battlefield™ 2042 Battlefield 4™ Battlefield™ 6
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
3 August 2025 Build 19459361 Edited 3 August 2025 – 07:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Patch Notes v1.1.18


🔧General Improvements

  • Increased the movement speed of the character significantly when in the hub.
  • A dungeon can now be immediately reentered from the Game Over screen.
  • In the title menu, it is now possible to decrease the difficulty without losing game progress. But the difficulty cannot be increased afterwards. It is still possible to select a different difficulty when resetting the game.


🌍 Gameplay Changes

  • Increased the base movement speed of the character inside the dungeons slightly.
  • Gold is now spawned more frequently during a run, but the amount of gold when finishing a level has been decreased.
  • Gold values have been increased on the higher tiers.

Changed files in this update

Linux Depot 3561971
  • Loading history…
Windows Depot 3561972
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link