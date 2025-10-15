Tutorial moved into its own level, the Prison Sewers. New save files start out here now.
(If you want to experience this on an existing file, simply parkour your way into the sewer pipe again)
Beach area updated with 2 new missions, Volleyball & Over-ordered
New purple bolts hidden in Sewers & Beach
Movement updated, new animations and feel
Ninja Kick logic improved
Art upgrades for the entire city, Citadel, Walls, Pylons, etc.
Arbane Propaganda in the city
New voicelines & story delivered in the first few missions of the game (starting from the Prison Sewers)
Upgrades:
New Camera center button (Press in on Left Stick)
New quick-restart for repeatable missions (Pause while on a mission, and hit "Quick Restart")
French & Spanish text localization
Performance updates, stable 63 FPS on Steamdeck on standard settings.
Known issues:
Screenshots using the camera mode may lag your game for a few seconds
Subtitles might overwrite each other if you visit a speakable NPC while Arbane is talking
