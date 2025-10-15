 Skip to content
Major 15 October 2025 Build 19459239 Edited 15 October 2025 – 05:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Tutorial moved into its own level, the Prison Sewers. New save files start out here now.

    • (If you want to experience this on an existing file, simply parkour your way into the sewer pipe again)

  • Beach area updated with 2 new missions, Volleyball & Over-ordered

  • New purple bolts hidden in Sewers & Beach

  • Movement updated, new animations and feel

  • Ninja Kick logic improved

  • Art upgrades for the entire city, Citadel, Walls, Pylons, etc.

  • Arbane Propaganda in the city

  • New voicelines & story delivered in the first few missions of the game (starting from the Prison Sewers)

Upgrades:

  • New Camera center button (Press in on Left Stick)

  • New quick-restart for repeatable missions (Pause while on a mission, and hit "Quick Restart")

  • French & Spanish text localization

  • Performance updates, stable 63 FPS on Steamdeck on standard settings.

Known issues:

  • Screenshots using the camera mode may lag your game for a few seconds

  • Subtitles might overwrite each other if you visit a speakable NPC while Arbane is talking

