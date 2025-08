Thank you to our community for supporting and playing our game.

We’ve put together an official asset pack for streamers and content creators, filled with useful materials like logos, key art, and thumbnail images.

🔗 Download the asset pack here → https://x.gd/fRUeq

Feel free to use them however you like for your streams and videos.

A friendly reminder that 'Time for Bed' now supports Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, and German language in-game.