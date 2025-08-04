 Skip to content
4 August 2025 Build 19459059 Edited 4 August 2025 – 14:06:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi folks,

I'm extremely excited to share that Tall Trails is OUT NOW!

  • Use items as fuel in your Rocket Boot to blast yourself through the air!

  • Explore a weird & wonderful world!

  • Find your purpose in life!! (for real?!?!)

  • Play through a 4 - 5 hr main story! After you're done, you can replay the story in randomly generated worlds in New Game+ & Randomizer mode!

I hope you enjoy the game! A lot of love was put into it.

Also, if you have a good time playing, please leave a review! It helps a lot :-)

-- Brady

