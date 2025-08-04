Hi folks,
I'm extremely excited to share that Tall Trails is OUT NOW!
Use items as fuel in your Rocket Boot to blast yourself through the air!
Explore a weird & wonderful world!
Find your purpose in life!! (for real?!?!)
Play through a 4 - 5 hr main story! After you're done, you can replay the story in randomly generated worlds in New Game+ & Randomizer mode!
I hope you enjoy the game! A lot of love was put into it.
Also, if you have a good time playing, please leave a review! It helps a lot :-)
-- Brady