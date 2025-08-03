 Skip to content
3 August 2025 Build 19458965
Update notes via Steam Community
This small update includes the following changes:
  • Added German and French localization.
  • Adjusted the flashlight position to make it more noticeable for new players.
  • We noticed that some players don’t understand the point of helping the Girl. Now she gives additional information if you help her.
  • Added an extra random enemy to bring even more fun to the game. :D
  • Further improved chair stabilization.

If you find any bugs, please be sure to report them here, in the Community, or via email.

Best Regards,
Ells&Pills

