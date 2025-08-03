Added German and French localization.



Adjusted the flashlight position to make it more noticeable for new players.



We noticed that some players don’t understand the point of helping the Girl. Now she gives additional information if you help her.



Added an extra random enemy to bring even more fun to the game. :D



Further improved chair stabilization.



This small update includes the following changes: