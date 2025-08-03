- Added German and French localization.
- Adjusted the flashlight position to make it more noticeable for new players.
- We noticed that some players don’t understand the point of helping the Girl. Now she gives additional information if you help her.
- Added an extra random enemy to bring even more fun to the game. :D
- Further improved chair stabilization.
If you find any bugs, please be sure to report them here, in the Community, or via email.
Best Regards,
Ells&Pills
