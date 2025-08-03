 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 1 Marvel Rivals Battlefield™ 2042 Titan Quest II Battlefield 4™ Battlefield™ 6
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
3 August 2025 Build 19458854 Edited 3 August 2025 – 04:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
-Fire Extinguisher improvement (Still work in progress)
-Warehouse Initialization
-Item photos on boxes

JOIN DISCORD AND GIVE THE FEEDBACKS!

Thank you. This is just 10% of the game, we are gonna add CRAZY STUFF

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3163843
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link