The following changes have been implemented:



Added

In-game Guide

You can now check Hounimal's basic rules from the pause screen.

Command List Display on Furniture Reward Screen

You can now see what commands are available when choosing furniture rewards.

Adjustments

Changed the description for "Triple Resonance Accel" and "Double Resonance Accel" to clarify they are permanent effects.

Adjusted the description for the "House Breaker" debuff.

Adjusted the position of Hounimal Furious Claws' companion spirit.

Bug Fixes