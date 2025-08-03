 Skip to content
3 August 2025 Build 19458686 Edited 3 August 2025 – 04:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

The following changes have been implemented:

Added

  • In-game Guide

You can now check Hounimal's basic rules from the pause screen.

  • Command List Display on Furniture Reward Screen

You can now see what commands are available when choosing furniture rewards.

Adjustments

  • Changed the description for "Triple Resonance Accel" and "Double Resonance Accel" to clarify they are permanent effects.

  • Adjusted the description for the "House Breaker" debuff.

  • Adjusted the position of Hounimal Furious Claws' companion spirit.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where controls would become unresponsive if a command reservation was canceled at a specific timing.

  • Fixed an issue where some buff/debuff subtractions were not correctly applied only during boss battles.

  • Fixed a bug where Hounimals sometimes couldn't be selected at the Monument after returning to base from an adventure.

  • Fixed an issue where rewards and shop inventory would change after "Book of Lore."

  • Fixed a bug where the protagonist's back hair would clip into furniture.

Changed files in this update

