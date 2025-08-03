The following changes have been implemented:
Added
In-game Guide
You can now check Hounimal's basic rules from the pause screen.
Command List Display on Furniture Reward Screen
You can now see what commands are available when choosing furniture rewards.
Adjustments
Changed the description for "Triple Resonance Accel" and "Double Resonance Accel" to clarify they are permanent effects.
Adjusted the description for the "House Breaker" debuff.
Adjusted the position of Hounimal Furious Claws' companion spirit.
Bug Fixes
Fixed an issue where controls would become unresponsive if a command reservation was canceled at a specific timing.
Fixed an issue where some buff/debuff subtractions were not correctly applied only during boss battles.
Fixed a bug where Hounimals sometimes couldn't be selected at the Monument after returning to base from an adventure.
Fixed an issue where rewards and shop inventory would change after "Book of Lore."
Fixed a bug where the protagonist's back hair would clip into furniture.
