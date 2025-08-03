 Skip to content
3 August 2025 Build 19458642 Edited 3 August 2025 – 03:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • fixed trade/trader achievements being inverted
  • fixed bug where you could use 'rustling' song at a trading post then sell the empty slot
  • minor UI tweaks
  • added some credits

