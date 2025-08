Dear space mechanics,

In this update, following the advice from the review, indicators have been added to the workshop, now it is displayed how many parts are in the crafter.

Bug fixes.

Bug#1 - liquid containers teleported when in contact with uranium, brass and steel

Bug#1 - it was impossible to craft ammo boxes.

In the plans.

Purchased items will be delivered by spaceship.

Your review may be more powerful than any battery in the ship :)

Good luck with the repair <3