MAP 2 REWORK
Reworked first 3 boss fights with new attacks
10 new Miniboss enemies
2 new boss fights
2 new basic enemies
Gameplay/Upgrade Updates
New Upgrade Tree: Stab Snares (includes a dash!)
Damage cap raised from 999,999 to 999,999,999
Debuffs to Movement Speed will now also affect Boss/Minibosses to prevent undodgeable attacks
Boss/Miniboss rotation speed adjusted to prevent snappy movement
Adjusted boss health scaling to be more consistent across different builds
Saw Launcher, Guided Laser, Guided Missile, Singularity, Cloned Sentry aiming on controller changed to follow exact position of crosshair
Lucky Bullet weapon perk now applies to multiple bullets fired at once
Axe Frenzy now takes 2 seconds to recharge
Stat Buffs added to several Weapon Perks
Guard Break now stacks up to +100% against bosses/minibosses
Projectile Bottleneck Buff: Bullet Damage +10% -> +20%, Movement Speed +10%
Condemned Spree now triggers off of enemy hits, not kills
Wind Up Strike now increases Bullet Damage over time instead of only affecting the next shot
Mutation Updates
11 New Mutations!
Added an option to randomize equipped mutations for runs
Vitality: Movement Speed +30%
Behemoth: -5% -> -4% Movement Speed
Shroud: No Movement Speed decrease
Crackshots: -25% -> -10% Circle/Cone Vision Size
Vision Battery: Vision Damage Multiplier +50% -> +75%, Circle/Cone Vision Size +40% -> +50%
Colossal - For each currently unchosen Mutation: +10% Movement Speed, +10% Circle/Cone Vision Size
Visual Updates
Small visual changes including enemy details, blood, bullet shells, etc
New weapon appearances for Shotgun, Sniper, Lever-Action Rifle, Burst Rifle, Minigun
Added a screen texture with a slider option
Added a black outline to hearts on HUD
Edits to Railgun particle to fix visual inconsistencies
Updated EXP visuals
New Upgrade Icons for Ricochet Rounds and Guided Laser
Updated Cloned Sentry visuals to match player weapon
Bug Fixes/Optimizations
Optimized EXP drop system to group objects that stay off screen for too long
Optimized system for handling weapon muzzle flashes and impact particles
Fixed a bug where Take Aim weapon perk for Handcannon would uncap Fire Rate
Fixed a bug where Radiation Rounds would cause Sniper bullets to freeze in place
Fixed a bug where Ricochet and Charged Rounds would display Bullet Opacity incorrectly
