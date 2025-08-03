 Skip to content
Major 3 August 2025 Build 19458572
Update notes via Steam Community

MAP 2 REWORK

  • Reworked first 3 boss fights with new attacks

  • 10 new Miniboss enemies

  • 2 new boss fights

  • 2 new basic enemies

Gameplay/Upgrade Updates

  • New Upgrade Tree: Stab Snares (includes a dash!)

  • Damage cap raised from 999,999 to 999,999,999

  • Debuffs to Movement Speed will now also affect Boss/Minibosses to prevent undodgeable attacks 

  • Boss/Miniboss rotation speed adjusted to prevent snappy movement

  • Adjusted boss health scaling to be more consistent across different builds

  • Saw Launcher, Guided Laser, Guided Missile, Singularity, Cloned Sentry aiming on controller changed to follow exact position of crosshair

  • Lucky Bullet weapon perk now applies to multiple bullets fired at once

  • Axe Frenzy now takes 2 seconds to recharge

  • Stat Buffs added to several Weapon Perks

  • Guard Break now stacks up to +100% against bosses/minibosses

  • Projectile Bottleneck Buff: Bullet Damage +10% -> +20%, Movement Speed +10%

  • Condemned Spree now triggers off of enemy hits, not kills

  • Wind Up Strike now increases Bullet Damage over time instead of only affecting the next shot

Mutation Updates

  • 11 New Mutations!

  • Added an option to randomize equipped mutations for runs

  • Vitality: Movement Speed +30%

  • Behemoth: -5% -> -4% Movement Speed

  • Shroud: No Movement Speed decrease

  • Crackshots: -25% -> -10% Circle/Cone Vision Size

  • Vision Battery: Vision Damage Multiplier +50% -> +75%, Circle/Cone Vision Size +40% -> +50%

  • Colossal - For each currently unchosen Mutation: +10% Movement Speed, +10% Circle/Cone Vision Size

Visual Updates

  • Small visual changes including enemy details, blood, bullet shells, etc

  • New weapon appearances for Shotgun, Sniper, Lever-Action Rifle, Burst Rifle, Minigun

  • Added a screen texture with a slider option

  • Added a black outline to hearts on HUD

  • Edits to Railgun particle to fix visual inconsistencies

  • Updated EXP visuals

  • New Upgrade Icons for Ricochet Rounds and Guided Laser 

  • Updated Cloned Sentry visuals to match player weapon

Bug Fixes/Optimizations

  • Optimized EXP drop system to group objects that stay off screen for too long

  • Optimized system for handling weapon muzzle flashes and impact particles

  • Fixed a bug where Take Aim weapon perk for Handcannon would uncap Fire Rate

  • Fixed a bug where Radiation Rounds would cause Sniper bullets to freeze in place

  • Fixed a bug where Ricochet and Charged Rounds would display Bullet Opacity incorrectly

Changed files in this update

