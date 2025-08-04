 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 1 Marvel Rivals Battlefield 4™ Battlefield™ 2042 SUPERVIVE Battlefield™ 6
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
4 August 2025 Build 19458571 Edited 4 August 2025 – 04:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Adjustments:

Winevendor appears 1 additional time on the map path.

Winevendor's Peanut effect range increased to 1, Bun increased to 2.

Wine purchase cost increased to 60, Peanut/Bun purchase cost increased to 30.

Yellowsky series cards reworked, now all cost 1 Max HP and gain Destruct.

\[Yellsky Amulet] changed to: Gain permanent 4~8 Strength.

\[Thunder Amulet] changed to: Permanently add 1~2 damage to a 1 "Attack" card.

\[Yellsky Talisman] changed to: Copy 1 card's original version into deck.

\[Yellsky Giant Talisman] renamed to \[Yellsky Gold Talisman], changed to: Gain 100~200 Coins.

\[Deep Breath] usage limit reduced to 1.

\[Imitate] adjusted to only copy "Attack", \[Imitate+] adjusted to copy 1 other card from hand.

Liu Chen's new card: \[Swift Shapeshift].

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2746911
  • Loading history…
macOS 64-bit Depot 2746912
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link