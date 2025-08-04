Adjustments:
Winevendor appears 1 additional time on the map path.
Winevendor's Peanut effect range increased to 1, Bun increased to 2.
Wine purchase cost increased to 60, Peanut/Bun purchase cost increased to 30.
Yellowsky series cards reworked, now all cost 1 Max HP and gain Destruct.
\[Yellsky Amulet] changed to: Gain permanent 4~8 Strength.
\[Thunder Amulet] changed to: Permanently add 1~2 damage to a 1 "Attack" card.
\[Yellsky Talisman] changed to: Copy 1 card's original version into deck.
\[Yellsky Giant Talisman] renamed to \[Yellsky Gold Talisman], changed to: Gain 100~200 Coins.
\[Deep Breath] usage limit reduced to 1.
\[Imitate] adjusted to only copy "Attack", \[Imitate+] adjusted to copy 1 other card from hand.
Liu Chen's new card: \[Swift Shapeshift].
Changed files in this update