3 August 2025 Build 19458563 Edited 3 August 2025 – 03:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Update Notice: Judge Tutorial Live!

When you first encounter the Judge, a new tutorial section will now be available. It will help you master skills like using torture tools, charged attacks, and stomping on heads with a rapid descent.

The next update is planned for before August 6th, where we will upgrade the functionality of AI teammates. Stay tuned!

