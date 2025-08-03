Update Notice: Judge Tutorial Live!
When you first encounter the Judge, a new tutorial section will now be available. It will help you master skills like using torture tools, charged attacks, and stomping on heads with a rapid descent.
The next update is planned for before August 6th, where we will upgrade the functionality of AI teammates. Stay tuned!
