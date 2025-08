Added additional checks every few seconds to make sure the computer button hitbox collision is active.



Added a 60 second timer on the screen that will automatically submit an answer when the timer hits 0.



I have been getting some reports about a softlock that has been occurring on the final level of the first room. I have not been able to recreate this issue happening to directly fix the issue but have taken some steps that should hopefully correct the issue.I hope these changes help those who are experiencing this bug.If the bug still prevails and the expired timer does not progress the game, please email me directly at authogin@gmail.com