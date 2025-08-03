 Skip to content
3 August 2025 Build 19458496 Edited 3 August 2025 – 04:33:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Fixed a bug where the in-game mini-game could not be controlled with the mouse.

  • Increased the number of old coins from 15 to 20.

  • Changed so that play time, save count, and game over count no longer affect the total rank.

  • Adjusted explosion sound effect volume to 0.5x.

Changed files in this update

macOS Depot 3085202
