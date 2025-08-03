Fixed a bug where the in-game mini-game could not be controlled with the mouse.
Increased the number of old coins from 15 to 20.
Changed so that play time, save count, and game over count no longer affect the total rank.
Adjusted explosion sound effect volume to 0.5x.
Version 1.0.3 has been released.
