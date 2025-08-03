 Skip to content
3 August 2025 Build 19458441 Edited 3 August 2025 – 02:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
fixed bug that affected all non-targeting damage cards
normal fights are notated by larger icons in the overworld
fixed bug that stopped boss from doing damage in some cases
buffed elite
lowered combat marker on dog
added 3d render target and cannon plot event to card upgrade encounter
fixed bug that used the wrong arena in some cases
testing a bug fix for a rare case where the game would crash on completion.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3904731
