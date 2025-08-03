fixed bug that affected all non-targeting damage cards
normal fights are notated by larger icons in the overworld
fixed bug that stopped boss from doing damage in some cases
buffed elite
lowered combat marker on dog
added 3d render target and cannon plot event to card upgrade encounter
fixed bug that used the wrong arena in some cases
testing a bug fix for a rare case where the game would crash on completion.
8/2 Bug Fixes and encounter updates
