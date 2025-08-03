1-An Auto-Save system was added ( To prevent data from loading correctly when switching maps from one map to another, this has now been fixed and is working correctly ).

2-Fixed a bug that appeared in the last update that changed the way you summoned the mount, the bug did not let you get off the horse if you pressed the unsummon key while mounted, now it is fixed.

3-Fixed a bug in the Spider Queen Boss, if you entered walking along the left edge close to the shore, when the stones appeared around the boss you would be inside them, and that would cause the Boss to not detect you and you could kill it while hiding. That bug is now fixed.

4-Now when you start the fight with the Boss a Line of Fire will appear which you cannot approach or you will die. The idea of this is to increase the Boss Difficulty a little more by restricting the area where you can walk.



My new project, The Queen Soul, will soon be on Steam. Follow me or join the Discord community to stay up to date with the latest changes my biggest Sandbox will be making yet.

----- Some Features Ready :

1- Deep character creation

2- You will have a Castle which you can make improvements to.

3- You will have a ship with which you can sail the seas and discover new islands and cities.

----and much more, stay up to date with everything.-----