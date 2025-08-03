 Skip to content
3 August 2025 Build 19458397 Edited 3 August 2025 – 01:59:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
-Temporarily disabled LTS due to a game-breaking bug. (If you would still like to play LTS in its broken state, it is still available on the public beta branch. To opt into the public beta branch: right click on the game > properties > betas > select public beta in the beta participation)
-Fixed tutorial text popping up when pressing spacebar
-Fixed "typos"

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 3769941
