-Temporarily disabled LTS due to a game-breaking bug. (If you would still like to play LTS in its broken state, it is still available on the public beta branch. To opt into the public beta branch: right click on the game > properties > betas > select public beta in the beta participation)
-Fixed tutorial text popping up when pressing spacebar
-Fixed "typos"
Update 3.0.3 (LTS DISABLED)
