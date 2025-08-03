- Working on finishing the campaign. Most levels are ready except the very last level. NOTE: Some levels might have issues due to the fact that I'm still working on them. some might miss slows and buff tiles.
- I want to see if I finally fixed the dailies resetting at the correct time GMT +3, so 6am in Finland, 4am in UK.. etc.
- other smaller fixes.
Another update coming soon, and I'll make sure the campaign is finished.
after that I'll work on making the tutorial a better experience for the new player.
- Docrage
Update Notes For August 3rd
