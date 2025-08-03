 Skip to content
3 August 2025 Build 19458379 Edited 3 August 2025 – 02:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Working on finishing the campaign. Most levels are ready except the very last level. NOTE: Some levels might have issues due to the fact that I'm still working on them. some might miss slows and buff tiles.

- I want to see if I finally fixed the dailies resetting at the correct time GMT +3, so 6am in Finland, 4am in UK.. etc.

- other smaller fixes.

Another update coming soon, and I'll make sure the campaign is finished.
after that I'll work on making the tutorial a better experience for the new player.

- Docrage

