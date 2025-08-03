- Working on finishing the campaign. Most levels are ready except the very last level. NOTE: Some levels might have issues due to the fact that I'm still working on them. some might miss slows and buff tiles.



- I want to see if I finally fixed the dailies resetting at the correct time GMT +3, so 6am in Finland, 4am in UK.. etc.



- other smaller fixes.



Another update coming soon, and I'll make sure the campaign is finished.

after that I'll work on making the tutorial a better experience for the new player.



- Docrage