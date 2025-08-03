Hey everyone, firstly I want to mention two key issues have been identified and are being actively addressed. The new vaulting system is experiencing some inconsistent behaviour - occasionally preventing vaulting when it should be allowed, and in some cases permitting unintended clipping through walls and terrain. A fix for this has been completed internally and will be deployed shortly.

Additionally, there have been occasional reports of player bases being lost. This issue has proven challenging to reproduce consistently. If this occurs, submitting both the current save file and backup save file immediately after noticing the issue would be extremely helpful for diagnosis and resolution.

Resolved controller aim sensitivity issues that were affecting precision and ability to look around

Fixed several problems where controllers were interfering with keyboard and mouse movement even when not actively being used

Corrected controller mouse cursor disappearing when opening containers

Fixed inside sound modifier sometimes getting stuck, causing echo effects to persist outdoors or preventing echo when indoors

Resolved ambient track playback issues that were disrupting environmental audio

Corrected full auto weapon sound effects not playing properly

Made the ladder inside the abandoned building near the trailer park climbable

Fixed collision issue preventing entry to the caravan in the trailer park

Resolved exploit allowing fire mode changes while swimming

Fixed reload soft-lock that could occur while swimming

Corrected vitality tea bug that was allowing max health to stack beyond intended limits