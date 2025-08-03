 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 1 Marvel Rivals Titan Quest II Battlefield™ 2042 Battlefield 4™ Battlefield™ 6
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
3 August 2025 Build 19458313 Edited 3 August 2025 – 02:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey everyone, firstly I want to mention two key issues have been identified and are being actively addressed. The new vaulting system is experiencing some inconsistent behaviour - occasionally preventing vaulting when it should be allowed, and in some cases permitting unintended clipping through walls and terrain. A fix for this has been completed internally and will be deployed shortly.

Additionally, there have been occasional reports of player bases being lost. This issue has proven challenging to reproduce consistently. If this occurs, submitting both the current save file and backup save file immediately after noticing the issue would be extremely helpful for diagnosis and resolution.

  • Resolved controller aim sensitivity issues that were affecting precision and ability to look around

  • Fixed several problems where controllers were interfering with keyboard and mouse movement even when not actively being used

  • Corrected controller mouse cursor disappearing when opening containers

  • Fixed inside sound modifier sometimes getting stuck, causing echo effects to persist outdoors or preventing echo when indoors

  • Resolved ambient track playback issues that were disrupting environmental audio

  • Corrected full auto weapon sound effects not playing properly

  • Made the ladder inside the abandoned building near the trailer park climbable

  • Fixed collision issue preventing entry to the caravan in the trailer park

  • Resolved exploit allowing fire mode changes while swimming

  • Fixed reload soft-lock that could occur while swimming

  • Corrected vitality tea bug that was allowing max health to stack beyond intended limits

  • Enhanced player initial momentum acceleration for more responsive movement feel

  • Refined player collision bounds to prevent getting stuck in doorways and other confined spaces

  • Adjusted player swim height positioning relative to water surface for more natural swimming mechanics

Changed files in this update

Depot 2242101
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link