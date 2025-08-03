This build has not been seen in a public branch.

📜 The Return of Dravonius

Among the few dusty tomes that survive the passage of time, some tell of the history following the war between Gulfas Morgolock and some of his sons, who, rebelling with extreme violence and ferocity, attempted to conquer the lands of Argentum.

One of his most powerful sons, Rangue, god of greed and deceit, conceived the idea of bringing into the world a profane and cursed being, created from his thoughts, as he had once been by Gulfas.

Dravonius; he named this demon, who was not conceived of womb or earth, with an insatiable hunger for the souls of the innocent. With horns like spears, skin red as blood, and a burning trident, Dravonius led legions of demons from the abyss, until the union of men, elves, and dwarves managed to destroy his body and seal his remains within the depths.

For centuries, it was believed his fire had been extinguished… but all the blood spilled this year and the influence of the Dark Legion finally weakened the seals that bound the demon.

Rumors of dark sacrifices and echoes of a trident dragging across the icy stone herald the unthinkable: Dravonius has regained enough strength to take material form once more.

Now he walks the caverns of Marabel once more, gathering his progeny and spreading corruption.

Only the bravest adventurers will be able to stand against him.

Acyd Snow, Role Master

🔹 Objective: Contain the Dravonius threat

🔹 Recommended level: 20 - 24

🔹 Event starts: Tuesday, August 5, 2025 at 10:00 PM

🔹 Duration: Wednesday, August 13, 2025 at 10:00 PM