3 August 2025 Build 19458133 Edited 3 August 2025 – 00:19:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello Ranchers!


Just a small hot fix for mid-game quests post patch 3.


Fixes


  • Fixed quest 'Wood You Kindly.' - This quest will now progress correctly when upgrading your tools at the blacksmith.

  • Fixed quest 'Port To Port.' - This quest will now progress correctly when upgrading your tools at the blacksmith.


*If you are having trouble with these quests completing and have already upgraded your tools, please make sure your game is up to date then reload your save file. The quest will automatically update once loaded in.

If you encounter any issues or have suggestions please leave them in the community forum or send us an email!

Forum : Alpaca Rancher Steam Community Forum

Support Email : Support@JointPointStudios.com

Changed files in this update

