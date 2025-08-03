Hello Ranchers!
Just a small hot fix for mid-game quests post patch 3.
Fixes
- Fixed quest 'Wood You Kindly.' - This quest will now progress correctly when upgrading your tools at the blacksmith.
- Fixed quest 'Port To Port.' - This quest will now progress correctly when upgrading your tools at the blacksmith.
*If you are having trouble with these quests completing and have already upgraded your tools, please make sure your game is up to date then reload your save file. The quest will automatically update once loaded in.
If you encounter any issues or have suggestions please leave them in the community forum or send us an email!
Forum : Alpaca Rancher Steam Community Forum
Support Email : Support@JointPointStudios.com
