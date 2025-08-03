- Updated Suspects' grenade fuse time
- Added missing Sniper shot noise generation
- Fixed Sniper bullet penetration issue
- Fixed issues with hints in the "Hot Reception" mission
MISSION LEVEL
- Adjusted lens flare effect on "Hot Reception" mission
TUTORIAL
- Fixed issues with the display order of tutorial stages
UI
- Added gamepad virtual keyboard for briefing chat and preset name input field
- Added reload hint for gamepad bind in the HUD's hint popup
- Fixed an issue of not being able to switch between tabs "Equipment" and "Character" in the "Loadout" menu using gamepad
- Fixed missing players' names in the "Team" tab in the pause menu
- Fixed several gamepad input issues
- Minor text fixes
Changed files in this update