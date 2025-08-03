 Skip to content
3 August 2025 Build 19458122 Edited 3 August 2025 – 15:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
GAMEPLAY
  • Updated Suspects' grenade fuse time
  • Added missing Sniper shot noise generation
  • Fixed Sniper bullet penetration issue
  • Fixed issues with hints in the "Hot Reception" mission

MISSION LEVEL
  • Adjusted lens flare effect on "Hot Reception" mission

TUTORIAL
  • Fixed issues with the display order of tutorial stages

UI
  • Added gamepad virtual keyboard for briefing chat and preset name input field
  • Added reload hint for gamepad bind in the HUD's hint popup
  • Fixed an issue of not being able to switch between tabs "Equipment" and "Character" in the "Loadout" menu using gamepad
  • Fixed missing players' names in the "Team" tab in the pause menu
  • Fixed several gamepad input issues
  • Minor text fixes

