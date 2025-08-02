Servers will be down momentarily.



- More damage validation checks.

- Frag mag now actually works again.

- Some placeholder audio and increased recoil for Hammer-Head shots.

- Warrant standard grenade fuse time from **0.75** > **1** seconds.

- Warrant standard grenades can now be disabled.

- Nano-wiring a projectile/device that can be disabled will disable it until released (making returning to sender easier with Augmented Nano-wire).

- Warrant grenade explosion VFX larger to reflect their actual effectiveness.

- T-lock ammo overrides all penetration, headshot multiplier, damage range and velocity modifiers.

- T-lock ammo explosive damage decoupled from the direct hit damage. Instead is calculated entirely by the overall RPM of the weapon to make it more consistent across all weapons and unaffected by damage modifiers.