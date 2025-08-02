 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Titan Quest II Marvel Rivals Battlefield™ 1 Battlefield™ 2042 Battlefield™ 6 Battlefield 4™
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
2 August 2025 Build 19458107 Edited 3 August 2025 – 00:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Servers will be down momentarily.

- More damage validation checks.
- Frag mag now actually works again.
- Some placeholder audio and increased recoil for Hammer-Head shots.
- Warrant standard grenade fuse time from **0.75** > **1** seconds.
- Warrant standard grenades can now be disabled.
- Nano-wiring a projectile/device that can be disabled will disable it until released (making returning to sender easier with Augmented Nano-wire).
- Warrant grenade explosion VFX larger to reflect their actual effectiveness.
- T-lock ammo overrides all penetration, headshot multiplier, damage range and velocity modifiers.
- T-lock ammo explosive damage decoupled from the direct hit damage. Instead is calculated entirely by the overall RPM of the weapon to make it more consistent across all weapons and unaffected by damage modifiers.

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 1872911
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link