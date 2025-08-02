 Skip to content
2 August 2025 Build 19458026 Edited 3 August 2025 – 00:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
  • Added a new map background when launching the game.
  • Added a Host Tag & a Host symbol in the chat and scoreboard respectively for users to quickly identify who the host is.
  • Added 2 new Loadout Presets: Slot E and Slot F
  • Added a new Skin Slot next to the Action Slot for whole body cosmetics.
    - Currently only used for the Mechanized Mercenary and Voodo-Cursed Soul.
  • Added Slot filters for filtering out TF2 items or Mod Items.
  • Added a Mann Co. Catalogue category for users to check all the mod items.
  • Added 2 new options in Advanced Settings.
    - Disable Cosmetics.
    - Disable Unusuals.
  • Added a vote for MvM to toggle MvM Versus.
  • Removed "Pass to me!" voiceline!
  • Fixed a bug where MvM Defender Spies would disguise as BLU humans.
    - Fixed a bug where disguising as players using Mechanized Mercenary cosmetics would show them as humans.
  • Fixed a bug where the Mechanized Mercenaries ragdoll would show up as a human and not as robot.

