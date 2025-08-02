- Added a new map background when launching the game.
- Added a Host Tag & a Host symbol in the chat and scoreboard respectively for users to quickly identify who the host is.
- Added 2 new Loadout Presets: Slot E and Slot F
- Added a new Skin Slot next to the Action Slot for whole body cosmetics.
- Currently only used for the Mechanized Mercenary and Voodo-Cursed Soul.
- Added Slot filters for filtering out TF2 items or Mod Items.
- Added a Mann Co. Catalogue category for users to check all the mod items.
- Added 2 new options in Advanced Settings.
- Disable Cosmetics.
- Disable Unusuals.
- Added a vote for MvM to toggle MvM Versus.
- Removed "Pass to me!" voiceline!
- Fixed a bug where MvM Defender Spies would disguise as BLU humans.
- Fixed a bug where disguising as players using Mechanized Mercenary cosmetics would show them as humans.
- Fixed a bug where the Mechanized Mercenaries ragdoll would show up as a human and not as robot.
