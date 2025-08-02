Added labels for ammo drops to clarify their purpose



Improved clarity for some button labels



Added keybinds for several menu buttons



Added missing collision to some buildings on facility stage



Slightly reduced booster volume



Removed MenuBack input detection from pause menu to prevent un-pausing when performing Alt+Tab



Achievement Menu button text now wraps



Enemies now continue to spawn even after the boss has been destroyed



Working on adding a Pilot Manual to explain things like Manual Reload (Modify + Weapon) and other common questions



Working on adding and fixing various settings



Notes:Thanks to everybody who has played and given feedback already! It's awesome to see all the new names, your feedback has also been super helpful! Nowhere near the end of the list but I wanted to get some of the easier changes pushed out sooner than later. Stay tuned!