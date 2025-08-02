- Added labels for ammo drops to clarify their purpose
- Improved clarity for some button labels
- Added keybinds for several menu buttons
- Added missing collision to some buildings on facility stage
- Slightly reduced booster volume
- Removed MenuBack input detection from pause menu to prevent un-pausing when performing Alt+Tab
- Achievement Menu button text now wraps
- Enemies now continue to spawn even after the boss has been destroyed
Notes:
- Working on adding a Pilot Manual to explain things like Manual Reload (Modify + Weapon) and other common questions
- Working on adding and fixing various settings
Thanks to everybody who has played and given feedback already! It's awesome to see all the new names, your feedback has also been super helpful! Nowhere near the end of the list but I wanted to get some of the easier changes pushed out sooner than later. Stay tuned!
Changed files in this update