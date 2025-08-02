Version 0.2.2.5 QoL & New Achievements

Updates:

Added New Achievements for the item compendium.

Added Lots off the Achievements, a vast majority will be achieved naturally.

Added Auto petting for dogs and monkeys, this will now save your wrist.

Added a Toggle to Enable Outlines/Hover, Improved hover tooltip to show state, this toggle is a three state toggle ON, OFF, Default, this also saves.

Updated Unfinished Potion post Level 100 to be consistent with their Potion variant.

Bug Fixes:

Fixed Pears magic store not showing the item you were going to buy.

Fixed Frost worms ground tile colour not matching the ground.

Fixed Hover for Solar moth braziers.

Fixed spelling error in all stores.

Fixed an issue with Confetti Level Up animation not being respected with strength level up.

Fixed an issue with Confetti Level Up not updating toggle state on a new save.

Fixed Corrupted Ashen Moth missing an image, when you receive a Soul drop.

Fixed Beastiary Completion Percentage Colour not matching, when a single entry gets updated.

Fixed The Foundry not working with auto potions.

Fixed Graveheart not showing the thieving requirement in the the BeastMastery skill guide.