New update out!



Some of the changes include a re-work of the armor system to reflect damage reduction based on the tier of the armor. the amount of armor a piece provides is visible in the item icon, but I want to also added an armor amount stat into the gear window so you can see what your damage resistance is at a glance.



Re-worked how stamina affects combat. I thought about making stamina be the resource required for sprinting but nobody likes slogging as a mechanic, so your Stamina stat now affects how much you can swing your sword arm. You'll notice if your stamina is 25 or less, you cant swing for a few seconds, its best to use that time to create some distance from your enemy and get your breath back.



There are also several new points of interest on the map to check out but I won't reveal their locations here.



Enjoy and see you soon when there's more cool stuff to add in.



