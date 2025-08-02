Hello everyone!

Thank you for all your support and feedback since launch. I've been listening and am happy to release the first patch, which focuses on quality-of-life improvements, smarter AI, and bug fixes.

Patch 1.0.1

- Included camera instructions in guide.

- You can now move the camera instantly by clicking on the minimap

- You can now move the camera by moving the mouse to the screen corners.

- Significantly decreased the likelihood of two AI units blocking each others Line Of Sight. This involved tweaking the detection of when an overlap between two units occurs among other things.

- Increased the ability of the AI to order its line. During this it also exposes its own units less to flanking fire from the enemy.

- Made the early campaign a bit easier.

- Improved the readability of unit counts on the campaign map.

- Fixed an issue where the General's unit wasn't playing the correct marching sound.

- Slight UI tweaks.

I hope these changes improve your experience! Please continue to share your feedback with me.