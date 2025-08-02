 Skip to content
2 August 2025 Build 19457786 Edited 2 August 2025 – 22:46:40 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!

Thank you for all your support and feedback since launch. I've been listening and am happy to release the first patch, which focuses on quality-of-life improvements, smarter AI, and bug fixes.

 

Patch 1.0.1

- Included camera instructions in guide.

- You can now move the camera instantly by clicking on the minimap

- You can now move the camera by moving the mouse to the screen corners.

- Significantly decreased the likelihood of two AI units blocking each others Line Of Sight. This involved tweaking the detection of when an overlap between two units occurs among other things.

- Increased the ability of the AI to order its line. During this it also exposes its own units less to flanking fire from the enemy.

- Made the early campaign a bit easier.

- Improved the readability of unit counts on the campaign map.

- Fixed an issue where the General's unit wasn't playing the correct marching sound.

- Slight UI tweaks.

 

I hope these changes improve your experience! Please continue to share your feedback with me.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3715463
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 3715464
  • Loading history…
