Hello everyone!
Thank you for all your support and feedback since launch. I've been listening and am happy to release the first patch, which focuses on quality-of-life improvements, smarter AI, and bug fixes.
Patch 1.0.1
- Included camera instructions in guide.
- You can now move the camera instantly by clicking on the minimap
- You can now move the camera by moving the mouse to the screen corners.
- Significantly decreased the likelihood of two AI units blocking each others Line Of Sight. This involved tweaking the detection of when an overlap between two units occurs among other things.
- Increased the ability of the AI to order its line. During this it also exposes its own units less to flanking fire from the enemy.
- Made the early campaign a bit easier.
- Improved the readability of unit counts on the campaign map.
- Fixed an issue where the General's unit wasn't playing the correct marching sound.
- Slight UI tweaks.
I hope these changes improve your experience! Please continue to share your feedback with me.
Changed files in this update