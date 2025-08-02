New Tools
Terrain
File Viewer for .STEP & .STL
Features
Dark Mode!
Bulk QR code generation.
.GLTF export for most 3D tools from the controls menu
360 model rotation video recording
Click to copy XYZ values
Major UI improvements across all tools
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update