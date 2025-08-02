 Skip to content
2 August 2025 Build 19457718 Edited 2 August 2025 – 23:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

New Tools

  • Terrain

  • File Viewer for .STEP & .STL

Features

  • Dark Mode!

  • Bulk QR code generation.

  • .GLTF export for most 3D tools from the controls menu

  • 360 model rotation video recording

  • Click to copy XYZ values

  • Major UI improvements across all tools

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3565811
