This patch addresses several important bugs related to battle interactions and the Help Menu.
Changelog:
Preview Tiles Not Appearing After Deselect
Fixed an issue where preview tiles (movement, attack, and support ranges) would not appear after pressing Deselect without opening the action menu or moving the cursor. Preview tiles now display immediately after deselecting a character.
Help Menu Not Blocking Input
Fixed a bug where opening the Help Menu during battle did not block inputs, allowing unintended actions to occur. Battle inputs are now properly disabled while the Help Menu is open.
Help Menu Navigation Buttons Unresponsive
Resolved an issue where the Next and Back buttons in the Help Menu did not function during battle. These buttons now work correctly both in battle and at Erindos.
