Dear space mechanics,

The system for creating items in the workshop is completely ready and in connection with this, the price of all broken items has been increased by 3 times, this update added the creation of gas cylinders, empty liquid containers and GPS trackers. All these items are created from steel, not 1 item is created at a time, but as many as indicated in the instructions.

According to the advice from the review, a counter was added to the light, now you will know how many seconds you will have enough light.

According to the advice from the review, prices were added to the store, now you will not buy blindly.

Bug fixes.

Bug#1 - The bulbs glowed dimly even when there was no light.

Bug#2 - When trying to fill empty liquid containers, even if you installed the container correctly, it might not fill.

In the plans.

According to the advice from the review, a counter will be added to all crafters.

Your review can be more powerful than any battery in the ship :)

Good luck with crafting <3