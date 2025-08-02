Continuing the work on modding for the game.

As always, thank you for your incredible support and passion for Spaceport Trading Company. We'll see you among the stars—and now, in the workshop!

Updates

Added the ability to mod in new language support The game now supports mods that want to add new languages We are working on some font support as well, but only minimal support was included in this update We are releasing an example mod to help with this type of mod Modding Guide has been updated to reflect these changes A New Mod - Klingon Language Pack has been published to the Workshop

Modable Options localization - all names have a localization tag

More UI Tweaks

Bugs

Addressed an issue with the Scrapper where ZERO quantity could be list on an item in a captain's cargo hold making the item very hard to remove or clean up.

Addressed an issue with path checking for preview images

Future Work

More work is going into the tooling to help with creating mods

1 more example mod is in the works - New Ships

Looking to add some warnings when mods that where used in a save are no longer active within the game

Interested in Modding?