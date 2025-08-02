 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Titan Quest II Marvel Rivals Battlefield™ 1 Battlefield™ 2042 Battlefield™ 6 SUPERVIVE
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
2 August 2025 Build 19457637 Edited 2 August 2025 – 22:06:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Continuing the work on modding for the game.

As always, thank you for your incredible support and passion for Spaceport Trading Company. We'll see you among the stars—and now, in the workshop!

Updates

  • Added the ability to mod in new language support

    • The game now supports mods that want to add new languages

    • We are working on some font support as well, but only minimal support was included in this update

    • We are releasing an example mod to help with this type of mod

    • Modding Guide has been updated to reflect these changes

    • A New Mod - Klingon Language Pack has been published to the Workshop

  • Modable Options localization - all names have a localization tag

  • More UI Tweaks

Bugs

  • Addressed an issue with the Scrapper where ZERO quantity could be list on an item in a captain's cargo hold making the item very hard to remove or clean up.

  • Addressed an issue with path checking for preview images

Future Work

  • More work is going into the tooling to help with creating mods

  • 1 more example mod is in the works - New Ships

  • Looking to add some warnings when mods that where used in a save are no longer active within the game

Interested in Modding?

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2618711
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 2618712
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 2618713
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link