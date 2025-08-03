 Skip to content
3 August 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

Update patch time again!

Version v0.22.13

Bugs :

  • The butcher table can now lock-in a selected critter to prevents accidental butchering.

  • Fixed an issue where the previous character's death dialog was shown instead of the current character's death.

  • Can no longer place gates inside the player home,

  • Can no longer use shears and milker on non animal objects and waste stamina.

  • Fish traps will no longer consume kibble and not catch a fish.

  • Possibly Fixed double placement of items in a single spot.

  • Possibly Fixed a bug that resulted in black screens.

  • Remove foundations from all storage if refunded.

  • Fixed an issue where unlimited experience was granted to the player when while fishing.

  • Fixed an issue where fish would stop attacking the bobber after reeling it in a little.

  • Fixed bugs related to fainting and opening menus or entering doors.

  • Fixed an issue with the last defender's ration needing an extra days worth of food.

  • The last defender's ration no longer takes more than the required food from the root cellar.

  • Adjusted the marsh forage map, a forage was spawning at the base of tree making it unreachable.

  • Fixed Kai's funeral not playing after one his death cutscenes.

Changes:

  • New Easy Peasy Mode.

  • Added Town Project Due Dates.

  • Lowered cost of upgrading fishing rod to 10 ingots.

  • Sorted Crafting menu options.

  • Added Diet type icon to cooking menu details.

  • Wild Critter spawner now less random.

  • Alpheeps and Girtles no longer have increased spawn chances over bluggie/Chikrees.

  • Put Chicory seeds back in prudence shop,

  • Changed fish bait to "chum".

  • Coal is now bluish.

  • Added a tools tutorial tab.

  • Tano's personal quest now requires peanuts instead of peanut butter.

  • All 3 Mines are highlighted on the map now when hovering over the "Mines" option,

  • Added Lost and Found to various bits of dialog.

  • Added end of day report Festival news blurbs.

  • Adjusted Kibble descriptions.

  • Nerfed fish traps. Now the higher tier kibbles have a chance to catch bigger fish, but not guaranteed.

