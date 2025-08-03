Update patch time again!

Version v0.22.13

Bugs :

The butcher table can now lock-in a selected critter to prevents accidental butchering.

Fixed an issue where the previous character's death dialog was shown instead of the current character's death.

Can no longer place gates inside the player home,

Can no longer use shears and milker on non animal objects and waste stamina.

Fish traps will no longer consume kibble and not catch a fish.

Possibly Fixed double placement of items in a single spot.

Possibly Fixed a bug that resulted in black screens.

Remove foundations from all storage if refunded.

Fixed an issue where unlimited experience was granted to the player when while fishing.

Fixed an issue where fish would stop attacking the bobber after reeling it in a little.

Fixed bugs related to fainting and opening menus or entering doors.

Fixed an issue with the last defender's ration needing an extra days worth of food.

The last defender's ration no longer takes more than the required food from the root cellar.

Adjusted the marsh forage map, a forage was spawning at the base of tree making it unreachable.