This experimental update for Starground introduces a massive behind-the-scenes change to how logistics work. This involves a complete rebuild of conveyors, movers, splitters, underground conveyors, and lots of changes to every building in the game. Let me know things run, and if you run into any issues, feel free to report them on Steam forums, or on Discord. Thanks!
Additions
Added sounds, particles, and vfx to the brewing station
Completely rebuilt all conveyors, splitters, movers, and underground belts in order to improve performance
Added the ability to rotate conveyors without consuming items
Changes
Improved the appearance of corner conveyors (now uses a shader)
Made it so that items saved in the dungeon are cleared on load
Made it so the game version is always printed to console on launch
Made it so holding down the item grab button (F) will continue to grab items every 0.25 seconds (instead of only once)
Made it so replacing a conveyor will now no longer drop the item on it
Fixes
Fixed an issue where farm plots would show the mushroom for a frame when placing
Fixed an issue where hydrogen bombs didn't show up on multiplayer
Fixed an issue where tiles on Opis could be consumed multiple times on multiplayer
Fixed an issue where the blueprint selection would appear for everybody when someone on multiplayer activated it
Fixed an issue where building a blueprint ghost on multiplayer would remove items from everybody
Fixed an issue where the calorus monument had no description
Fixed an issue where the item pickup indicator was not translating item names
Fixed an issue where movers would grab items from buildings on load
Fixed an issue where bees with multiple items could sometimes fail to deposit them
Optimizations
Improved the performance of player object hovering
Improved the performance of bees
Improved the performance of researchers
Improved the performance of all crafting buildings
Improved the performance of sound emitters
Improved loading times for very large factories with lots of conveyor belts
Massively improved the performance of movers
Changed depots in experimental branch