This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This experimental update for Starground introduces a massive behind-the-scenes change to how logistics work. This involves a complete rebuild of conveyors, movers, splitters, underground conveyors, and lots of changes to every building in the game. Let me know things run, and if you run into any issues, feel free to report them on Steam forums, or on Discord. Thanks!

Additions

Added sounds, particles, and vfx to the brewing station

Completely rebuilt all conveyors, splitters, movers, and underground belts in order to improve performance

Added the ability to rotate conveyors without consuming items

Changes

Improved the appearance of corner conveyors (now uses a shader)

Made it so that items saved in the dungeon are cleared on load

Made it so the game version is always printed to console on launch

Made it so holding down the item grab button (F) will continue to grab items every 0.25 seconds (instead of only once)

Made it so replacing a conveyor will now no longer drop the item on it

Fixes

Fixed an issue where farm plots would show the mushroom for a frame when placing

Fixed an issue where hydrogen bombs didn't show up on multiplayer

Fixed an issue where tiles on Opis could be consumed multiple times on multiplayer

Fixed an issue where the blueprint selection would appear for everybody when someone on multiplayer activated it

Fixed an issue where building a blueprint ghost on multiplayer would remove items from everybody

Fixed an issue where the calorus monument had no description

Fixed an issue where the item pickup indicator was not translating item names

Fixed an issue where movers would grab items from buildings on load

Fixed an issue where bees with multiple items could sometimes fail to deposit them

Optimizations