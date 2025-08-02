 Skip to content
2 August 2025 Build 19457542 Edited 2 August 2025 – 22:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

This experimental update for Starground introduces a massive behind-the-scenes change to how logistics work. This involves a complete rebuild of conveyors, movers, splitters, underground conveyors, and lots of changes to every building in the game. Let me know things run, and if you run into any issues, feel free to report them on Steam forums, or on Discord. Thanks!

Additions

  • Added sounds, particles, and vfx to the brewing station

  • Completely rebuilt all conveyors, splitters, movers, and underground belts in order to improve performance

  • Added the ability to rotate conveyors without consuming items

Changes

  • Improved the appearance of corner conveyors (now uses a shader)

  • Made it so that items saved in the dungeon are cleared on load

  • Made it so the game version is always printed to console on launch

  • Made it so holding down the item grab button (F) will continue to grab items every 0.25 seconds (instead of only once)

  • Made it so replacing a conveyor will now no longer drop the item on it

Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where farm plots would show the mushroom for a frame when placing

  • Fixed an issue where hydrogen bombs didn't show up on multiplayer

  • Fixed an issue where tiles on Opis could be consumed multiple times on multiplayer

  • Fixed an issue where the blueprint selection would appear for everybody when someone on multiplayer activated it

  • Fixed an issue where building a blueprint ghost on multiplayer would remove items from everybody

  • Fixed an issue where the calorus monument had no description

  • Fixed an issue where the item pickup indicator was not translating item names

  • Fixed an issue where movers would grab items from buildings on load

  • Fixed an issue where bees with multiple items could sometimes fail to deposit them

Optimizations

  • Improved the performance of player object hovering

  • Improved the performance of bees

  • Improved the performance of researchers

  • Improved the performance of all crafting buildings

  • Improved the performance of sound emitters

  • Improved loading times for very large factories with lots of conveyor belts

  • Massively improved the performance of movers

Changed depots in experimental branch

View more data in app history for build 19457542
Windows 64-bit Depot 2793381
Linux Depot 2793383
