We’ve made key improvements to enhance your experience in Escape Toon Kingdom. Here’s what’s new:
Improved performance on lower-end computers for smoother gameplay
Refined head bob and player movement for a more comfortable experience.
Enhanced translation quality for better communication across languages
Adjusted maps to better support player navigation and gameplay flow
General quality-of-life upgrades to make your adventure even more enjoyable
Update now and dive back in—the Toon Kingdom just got a whole lot smoother.
Changed files in this update