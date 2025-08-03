 Skip to content
3 August 2025 Build 19457534
We’ve made key improvements to enhance your experience in Escape Toon Kingdom. Here’s what’s new:

  • Improved performance on lower-end computers for smoother gameplay

  • Refined head bob and player movement for a more comfortable experience.

  • Enhanced translation quality for better communication across languages

  • Adjusted maps to better support player navigation and gameplay flow

  • General quality-of-life upgrades to make your adventure even more enjoyable

Update now and dive back in—the Toon Kingdom just got a whole lot smoother.

