Hey paw lovers,
The latest Paws Against the World update is live, bringing boss improvements, boost tweaks, and key fixes. Here’s what’s new:
Tank Boss Upgrades:
Now destroys trees in 2 hits.
Displays HP for clearer battle tracking.
Fires knives for a deadlier challenge.
Pills & Adrenaline Boosts:
Extended duration by +1 second.
Slightly increased loot drop probabilities.
Slot Machine Cooldown: Added cooldown to prevent rapid re-entry.
Ability Removal: Can now remove chosen abilities (except the starting main ability).
Bug Fix: Fixed Tank Boss relocating incorrectly during fights.
Take on the revamped Tank Boss and stock up on boosts! Let us know how it plays.
Stay tuned for more!
