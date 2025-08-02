Hey paw lovers,

The latest Paws Against the World update is live, bringing boss improvements, boost tweaks, and key fixes. Here’s what’s new:

Tank Boss Upgrades: Now destroys trees in 2 hits. Displays HP for clearer battle tracking. Fires knives for a deadlier challenge.

Pills & Adrenaline Boosts: Extended duration by +1 second. Slightly increased loot drop probabilities.

Slot Machine Cooldown: Added cooldown to prevent rapid re-entry.

Ability Removal: Can now remove chosen abilities (except the starting main ability).

Bug Fix: Fixed Tank Boss relocating incorrectly during fights.

Take on the revamped Tank Boss and stock up on boosts! Let us know how it plays.

Stay tuned for more!