3 August 2025 Build 19457388
Update notes via Steam Community
New Features:

-New Random Character, Perma-death, Quick-Play option on character screen.

-Melee enemies now have new contingency behaviors for when their combat target is out of reach. Based on their class, they will do one of the following:
-Hide from target.
-Throw rocks at target.
-Aggressively lunge at target.
-Run around frantically.

-New Advanced Options Tab now available in the difficulty mode select screen. These new options will be available to configure along slide any game mode:
-Combine all stashes into a single inventory.
-Replace all Shops with Barter trades.
-Ignore Progress Curve.



Changes:

-Made barter shops value cash at 50%.

-NPCs will no longer accept cash in barters, only barter shops will.

-Re-balanced artifact trades in barters.

-Loner Scavs no longer have the active tracking skill.

-Distrusting NPCs will forget about the player if not further provoked after warning.

-Re-balanced enchanted weapon crafting recipes to be more reasonable and reflect other changes in game.

-Acid pools now conform their shape to the terrain.

-Improved clarity of UI rendering.

-Added animation when opening the UI.

-Improved the way EMPs affect the player's equipment. Flashlights, night-vision and lasers will have their effects disabled for several seconds rather than being turned off.

-Bright blue and yellow glass chemical bottles will now spawn small acid pools when broken.

-Slightly randomized the move speeds of horde type enemies to make them more dynamic in fights.



Bug Fixes:

-Fixed issue where NPCs reloading Eather weapons would reduce player's Eather supply.

-Fixed yet more typos.

-Players should no longer be warned about wearing a disguise in safe zones where they are allied with their disguised faction, or if the safe zone is neutral/empty.

-Fixed issues where anomalies in the Slums could often spawn under the street.

-Fixed spot where player could get stuck in subway dungeon.

-Fixed some issues with melee enemy pathing.

-Fixed bug that caused special loot crates to be locked into only giving certain kinds of loot regardless of seed.

-Fixed issue where fire jet anomaly could sometimes deal no damage.

-Decals attached to rag-dolls and other physics objects will no longer get smeared across nearby level geometry.

Changed files in this update

