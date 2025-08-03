New Features:



-New Random Character, Perma-death, Quick-Play option on character screen.



-Melee enemies now have new contingency behaviors for when their combat target is out of reach. Based on their class, they will do one of the following:

-Hide from target.

-Throw rocks at target.

-Aggressively lunge at target.

-Run around frantically.



-New Advanced Options Tab now available in the difficulty mode select screen. These new options will be available to configure along slide any game mode:

-Combine all stashes into a single inventory.

-Replace all Shops with Barter trades.

-Ignore Progress Curve.







Changes:



-Made barter shops value cash at 50%.



-NPCs will no longer accept cash in barters, only barter shops will.



-Re-balanced artifact trades in barters.



-Loner Scavs no longer have the active tracking skill.



-Distrusting NPCs will forget about the player if not further provoked after warning.



-Re-balanced enchanted weapon crafting recipes to be more reasonable and reflect other changes in game.



-Acid pools now conform their shape to the terrain.



-Improved clarity of UI rendering.



-Added animation when opening the UI.



-Improved the way EMPs affect the player's equipment. Flashlights, night-vision and lasers will have their effects disabled for several seconds rather than being turned off.



-Bright blue and yellow glass chemical bottles will now spawn small acid pools when broken.



-Slightly randomized the move speeds of horde type enemies to make them more dynamic in fights.







Bug Fixes:



-Fixed issue where NPCs reloading Eather weapons would reduce player's Eather supply.



-Fixed yet more typos.



-Players should no longer be warned about wearing a disguise in safe zones where they are allied with their disguised faction, or if the safe zone is neutral/empty.



-Fixed issues where anomalies in the Slums could often spawn under the street.



-Fixed spot where player could get stuck in subway dungeon.



-Fixed some issues with melee enemy pathing.



-Fixed bug that caused special loot crates to be locked into only giving certain kinds of loot regardless of seed.



-Fixed issue where fire jet anomaly could sometimes deal no damage.



-Decals attached to rag-dolls and other physics objects will no longer get smeared across nearby level geometry.

