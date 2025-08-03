New Features:
-New Random Character, Perma-death, Quick-Play option on character screen.
-Melee enemies now have new contingency behaviors for when their combat target is out of reach. Based on their class, they will do one of the following:
-Hide from target.
-Throw rocks at target.
-Aggressively lunge at target.
-Run around frantically.
-New Advanced Options Tab now available in the difficulty mode select screen. These new options will be available to configure along slide any game mode:
-Combine all stashes into a single inventory.
-Replace all Shops with Barter trades.
-Ignore Progress Curve.
Changes:
-Made barter shops value cash at 50%.
-NPCs will no longer accept cash in barters, only barter shops will.
-Re-balanced artifact trades in barters.
-Loner Scavs no longer have the active tracking skill.
-Distrusting NPCs will forget about the player if not further provoked after warning.
-Re-balanced enchanted weapon crafting recipes to be more reasonable and reflect other changes in game.
-Acid pools now conform their shape to the terrain.
-Improved clarity of UI rendering.
-Added animation when opening the UI.
-Improved the way EMPs affect the player's equipment. Flashlights, night-vision and lasers will have their effects disabled for several seconds rather than being turned off.
-Bright blue and yellow glass chemical bottles will now spawn small acid pools when broken.
-Slightly randomized the move speeds of horde type enemies to make them more dynamic in fights.
Bug Fixes:
-Fixed issue where NPCs reloading Eather weapons would reduce player's Eather supply.
-Fixed yet more typos.
-Players should no longer be warned about wearing a disguise in safe zones where they are allied with their disguised faction, or if the safe zone is neutral/empty.
-Fixed issues where anomalies in the Slums could often spawn under the street.
-Fixed spot where player could get stuck in subway dungeon.
-Fixed some issues with melee enemy pathing.
-Fixed bug that caused special loot crates to be locked into only giving certain kinds of loot regardless of seed.
-Fixed issue where fire jet anomaly could sometimes deal no damage.
-Decals attached to rag-dolls and other physics objects will no longer get smeared across nearby level geometry.
Beta 0.1.9.1 Patch
