3 August 2025 Build 19457382
Update notes via Steam Community

Thank you for always using the app.

I've just released an update (ver0.1.17)!

　

🪞 New Reflective Floor Feature!

You can now add a reflective floor to your scene!

Perfect for enhancing the overall MV quality—especially when using a fixed camera with indoor stages.

Available via: \[Advanced Settings] > \[Reflective Floor]

　　

😊 Improved Automatic Facial Expressions

I've adjusted the frequency of facial changes and added natural movements like winking.

Your model’s personality will now shine through more expressively!

　　

📦 Improved VRMA & FBX File Stability

Fixed certain file loading issues and improved overall import stability for VRMA and FBX formats.

　　　

I’m continuously improving the app based on the feedback I receive from users like you.
Thank you again for your support, and I hope you enjoy this update!

