Thank you for always using the app.

I've just released an update (ver0.1.17)!

🪞 New Reflective Floor Feature!

You can now add a reflective floor to your scene!

Perfect for enhancing the overall MV quality—especially when using a fixed camera with indoor stages.

Available via: \[Advanced Settings] > \[Reflective Floor]

😊 Improved Automatic Facial Expressions

I've adjusted the frequency of facial changes and added natural movements like winking.

Your model’s personality will now shine through more expressively!

📦 Improved VRMA & FBX File Stability

Fixed certain file loading issues and improved overall import stability for VRMA and FBX formats.

I’m continuously improving the app based on the feedback I receive from users like you.

Thank you again for your support, and I hope you enjoy this update!