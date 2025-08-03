Thank you for always using the app.
I've just released an update (ver0.1.17)!
🪞 New Reflective Floor Feature!
You can now add a reflective floor to your scene!
Perfect for enhancing the overall MV quality—especially when using a fixed camera with indoor stages.
Available via: \[Advanced Settings] > \[Reflective Floor]
😊 Improved Automatic Facial Expressions
I've adjusted the frequency of facial changes and added natural movements like winking.
Your model’s personality will now shine through more expressively!
📦 Improved VRMA & FBX File Stability
Fixed certain file loading issues and improved overall import stability for VRMA and FBX formats.
I’m continuously improving the app based on the feedback I receive from users like you.
Thank you again for your support, and I hope you enjoy this update!
Changed files in this update