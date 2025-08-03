so it's been a little while since the last update... so today I bring you Version 2.0 of Meteorites 3D!

What's New?

Added a combo meter! now you can grow a multiplier for your points so long as you can destroy targets in quick succession, just be careful when trying to build up those combos!

With the introduction of combos I've add a highest combo leaderboard, separate from the highest score, you can view it from the main menu using the button on screen, try and get to the top of both leaderboards!

Added a "How To Play" on the main menu for those who might be a little confused on how the game works, the gameplay loop may understandably come across as confusing to some.

Added a pause menu, pressing the pause button on your controller or "esc" will pause the game, where you can unpause, restart the game or go back to the main menu (now replacing the annoying "pressing esc will take you back to the main menu".

When in game holding down the X button on your keyboard will take you back to the main menu.

Added Digi Games Intro.

What's Changed?

Meteorites no longer track you like heat seeking missiles, instead they'll now throw themselves at you at full speed then start to drift off, clumping together making for an easy combo target, just beware of your surroundings.

Saucers have been slowed down a bit as they were previously a little too fast, also made their precision on their shots a little more accurate, faster and larger.

Removed "boosting" as in play testing I've seen players boosting 24/7, so having a boost button makes no sense to have.

Bullets are ever so slightly larger and faster.

Reduced the delay before being able to fire again.

Patches and Bug Fixes

Updated the "crosshair"'s so they're not as blurry and scuffed anymore.

Changed the timer so it only counts in seconds, for those players that go over 1 hour.

Fixed a bug that caused meteorites to stop spawning after a certain period of time.

Fixed a bug that prevented achievements from being achieved.

Fixed bug that caused your points not to save onto the leaderboard.

What's Next For The Game?

Well I'll have to be brutally honest, this is my last planned update for the game, depending on bug reports there may be an update or a patch here and there, but this is the final planned update, I wanted to get out a final update addressing a lot of issues that I've seen players come across, before moving onto new projects and games I want to work on and create!

This game was made using Unreal Engine and me giving a go at C++, which was... something, I like unreal but it definitely has it's downsides, so I want to try out making some games on other engines (such as godot!) ontop of that, I'm juggling an editing job and trying to grow a YouTube channel, there's plenty of work for me to do, and maintaining Meteorites 3D is not really top of that list.

So I apologise if the news upsets you (holy loyal fan lol) but this will be the last update for Meteorites 3D.

Keep an eye out for the next game I post! (probably in the next 200 years) and thank you!