Hello cultists! Patch 1.0.5 is now live and introduces the following fixes:

- changed events: “Army of the undead,” “Mysterious glade,” “Force solution part 2,” “Dead evil”

- fixed the display of action points for beer

- changed the ability “Hiding” in the ability tree, now requires an additional 1 action point to reduce suspicion by 1.

- fixed the display and translation of text in actions and the ability tree