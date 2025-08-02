 Skip to content
2 August 2025 Build 19457314
Update notes via Steam Community
Hello cultists! Patch 1.0.5 is now live and introduces the following fixes:
- changed events: “Army of the undead,” “Mysterious glade,” “Force solution part 2,” “Dead evil”
- fixed the display of action points for beer
- changed the ability “Hiding” in the ability tree, now requires an additional 1 action point to reduce suspicion by 1.
- fixed the display and translation of text in actions and the ability tree

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2732891
