3 August 2025 Build 19457290 Edited 3 August 2025 – 16:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🎉 Part 4 (1/3) is here! 🎉

This is the first of the three final updates that will conclude the game!
The end is approaching… and your choices will matter more than ever.

The tale continues with the beginning of Part 4! New scenes and new dialogues are waiting for you. The story is moving towards its grand finale, so... be careful what you say… and what you do!

  • More spicy scenes to unlock!

  • Fresh unique cards to collect.

  • Tutorial at the start of the game

  • Improved battle AI for more challenging duels.

  • Optimized card loading for smoother gameplay on all PCs.

  • Fixed several bugs and improved stability.

  • Various quality-of-life tweaks based on your feedback.

❤️ Thanks for playing and sharing your thoughts with us – every comment helps us make the finale even better!

Next update: Part 4 (2/3)
( And this update will be the last update before the game's final release and its exit from early access! )

Have Fun !

