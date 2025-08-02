 Skip to content
2 August 2025 Build 19457269 Edited 2 August 2025 – 21:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- fixed bug when clicking on character tabs at start of the map
- widescreens now have side controls in main menu aligned to the background picture
- fixed stored keymapping not being loaded at game start

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3812901
