Tech
- Added support for Windows 32-bit
- Added support for MacOS Apple Silicon
- Internal engine tweaks for improved gameplay stability
Polish
- Tweak to make Heal and Warming Shawl spells unusable if player is at max HP
- Tweak to close spell select screen when player opens other screens
- Crediting Tom Purdue as The Friendly Necromancer
Bugfix
- Bugfix for game hanging if player has Draw Map perk and enters certain boss rooms in Chapter 4
- Bugfix for game hanging if player changes colorblind mode during the tutorial
- Bugfix for players being able to glitch the tutorial by performing incorrect actions
- Bugfix for incorrect sprites getting loaded when players switch between colorblind modes
- Bugfix for Exomaniac Staff spells not visually targeting the correct tiles
- Bugfix for players being able to open Elementerraform and Stats screens during cutscenes
- Bugfix for visual bug if player presses Toggle Spell Select button while targeting a spell
- Bugfix for incorrect enemy icon in Bestiary
