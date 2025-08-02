Tech

- Added support for Windows 32-bit

- Added support for MacOS Apple Silicon

- Internal engine tweaks for improved gameplay stability

Polish

- Tweak to make Heal and Warming Shawl spells unusable if player is at max HP

- Tweak to close spell select screen when player opens other screens

- Crediting Tom Purdue as The Friendly Necromancer

Bugfix

- Bugfix for game hanging if player has Draw Map perk and enters certain boss rooms in Chapter 4

- Bugfix for game hanging if player changes colorblind mode during the tutorial

- Bugfix for players being able to glitch the tutorial by performing incorrect actions

- Bugfix for incorrect sprites getting loaded when players switch between colorblind modes

- Bugfix for Exomaniac Staff spells not visually targeting the correct tiles

- Bugfix for players being able to open Elementerraform and Stats screens during cutscenes

- Bugfix for visual bug if player presses Toggle Spell Select button while targeting a spell

- Bugfix for incorrect enemy icon in Bestiary