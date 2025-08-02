 Skip to content
2 August 2025 Build 19457141 Edited 2 August 2025 – 20:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Fixed several typos in the text
- Fixed textures in trance
- Fixed flies on the Fly Giver boss
- Foundation for NG+ mode (it's in development, it's not in the game yet!)

