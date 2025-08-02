 Skip to content
2 August 2025 Build 19457122 Edited 2 August 2025 – 20:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Version 9

This patch adds new Achievements, stats and Leaderboards and addresses a bug or two

Leaderboards

  • Two new leaderboards for lifetime merges & drops have been added, boot up the game and play 1 match to add your entry

  • The leaderboard can be viewed from the stats page

Statistics

  • A new stat "Fruit Lost" has been added to time attack, to track how many fruit you have spilled out of the blender

Achievements

  • Wasteful!
    Granted to those who waste fruit, 20 of them to be precise

  • A Bunch OF Bananas
    Granted to those who have proven themselves in the way of the blender.
    If you already meet the requirements booting the game should grant the achievement!

Misc changes

  • Fixed an issue with the wrong sound effect playing in certain menus

  • Fixed an issue with the Twitch integration

  • Added a build number & identifier to the settings menu

