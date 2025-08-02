Version 9
This patch adds new Achievements, stats and Leaderboards and addresses a bug or two
Leaderboards
Two new leaderboards for lifetime merges & drops have been added, boot up the game and play 1 match to add your entry
The leaderboard can be viewed from the stats page
Statistics
A new stat "Fruit Lost" has been added to time attack, to track how many fruit you have spilled out of the blender
Achievements
Wasteful!
Granted to those who waste fruit, 20 of them to be precise
A Bunch OF Bananas
Granted to those who have proven themselves in the way of the blender.
If you already meet the requirements booting the game should grant the achievement!
Misc changes
Fixed an issue with the wrong sound effect playing in certain menus
Fixed an issue with the Twitch integration
Added a build number & identifier to the settings menu
Changed files in this update