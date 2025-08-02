 Skip to content
2 August 2025 Build 19457111 Edited 2 August 2025 – 20:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Fixed:

  • Fix movie unlocking, high scores, and statistics not counting for some levels due to a bug introduced in Supreme 9.5.

Also:

Changed files in this update

